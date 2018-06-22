SELF DRIVING CAR

Police: Backup driver in fatal Uber crash was distracted

EMBED </>More Videos

The human backup driver in an autonomous Uber SUV was streaming the television show "The Voice" and looking downward just before fatally striking a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix, according to a police report.

PHOENIX --
The human backup driver in an autonomous Uber SUV was streaming the television show "The Voice" and looking downward just before fatally striking a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix, according to a police report.

The 300-page report released Thursday night by police in Tempe revealed that driver Rafaela Vasquez had been streaming the musical talent show on her phone via Hulu in the 43 minutes before the March 18 crash that killed Elaine Herzberg as she crossed a darkened road outside the lines of a crosswalk. The report said the crash, which marks the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle, wouldn't have happened had the driver not been distracted.

Dash camera video shows Vasquez was looking down near her right knee for four or five seconds before the crash. She looked up a half second before striking Herzberg as the Volvo was traveling about 44 miles per hour. Vasquez told police Herzberg "came out of nowhere" and that she didn't see her prior to the collision. But officers calculated that had Vasquez been paying attention, she could have reacted 143 feet before impact and brought the SUV to a stop about 42.6 feet before hitting Herzberg.

RELATED: Uber puts brakes on self-driving car operation in Arizona after fatal crash

"This crash would not have occurred if Vasquez would have been monitoring the vehicle and roadway conditions and was not distracted," the report stated.

Tempe police are looking at a vehicular manslaughter charge in the crash, according to a March 19 affidavit filed to get a search warrant for audio, video and data stored in the Uber SUV.

The detective seeking the warrant, identified as J. Barutha, wrote that based on information from the vehicular homicide unit, "it is believed that the crime of vehicular manslaughter has occurred and that evidence of this offense is currently located in a 2017 Grey Volvo XC-90."

A previously released video of the crash showed Vasquez looking down just before the crash. She had a startled look on her face about the time of the impact.

VIDEO: Deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle in Arizona
EMBED More News Videos

Arizona officials took the unexpected step of releasing video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car that happened earlier in the week.



The National Transportation Safety Board, in a preliminary report issued last month, said the autonomous driving system on Uber's Volvo XC-90 SUV spotted Herzberg about six seconds before hitting her, but did not stop because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled.

The system is disabled while Uber's cars are under computer control, "to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior," the NTSB report said. Instead of the system, Uber relies on the human backup driver to intervene, the report stated. But the system is not designed to alert the driver.

Uber pulled its self-driving cars out of Arizona the day before the NTSB report was released, eliminating the jobs of about 300 people who served as backup drivers and performed other jobs connected to the vehicles. The company had suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles in Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto while regulators investigated the cause of the crash. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey prohibited Uber from continuing its tests of self-driving cars after Herzberg was run over.

Police initially determined that Vasquez was not impaired after giving her a field test.

Analysis of video taken from the vehicle shows Vasquez looked downward 204 times in the 11.8 miles traveled before the crash. While the SUV was in motion, Vasquez averted her eyes away from the roadway nearly a third of the time, according to the report.

RELATED: Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash in Arizona

"Sometimes, her face appears to react and show a smirk or laugh at various points during the times that she is looking down," the report said. "Her hands are not visible in the frame of the video during these times."

An Uber spokeswoman said in a prepared statement Friday morning that any use of a mobile device by a backup driver while a vehicle is moving is a fireable offense. "This is emphasized during training and on an ongoing basis," the statement said.

After the crash, the ride-hailing company said it did a top-to-bottom safety evaluation, reviewing internal processes and safety culture. Uber also said it brought in former transportation safety board chairman Christopher Hart to advise the company on safety.

Click here for more stories related to self-driving cars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveuberself driving cartechnologycar accidenttraffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldNTSBArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash
SELF DRIVING CAR
Uber plans to make flying taxis reality by 2020
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
CNET executive editor discusses push for self-driving cars
More self driving car
AUTOMOTIVE
San Francisco Twin Peaks Tunnel to close for repairs
More fallout for Tesla following possible sabotage
VIDEO: Tesla bursts into flames in Los Angeles
Bay Area DMV offices open Saturday to ease long lines
More Automotive
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News