SELF DRIVING CAR

Regulators expected to approve totally autonomous vehicles in California

A Phantom Auto self-driving vehicle appears in Mountain View, Calif. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Get ready to see self-driving cars on the road without anyone behind the wheel.

Happening today, state regulators are expected to clear the way for automakers to begin testing totally autonomous vehicles.

Instead of a person behind the wheel, automakers would just be required to have a remote operator ready to take control if needed.
Companies will have to say where they intend to operate, notify local authorities and have a plan in place to communicate with law enforcement.

The driverless vehicles could be on California roads as soon as April.
