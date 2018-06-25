AUTOMOTIVE

San Francisco Muni riders cope with first day of station closures, bus bridges

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a confusing Monday morning commute for some Muni Metro riders in San Francisco, on the first day of a planned summer-long construction project for the railroad. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a confusing Monday morning commute for some Muni Metro riders in San Francisco, on the first day of a planned summer-long construction project for the railroad.

The first shuttle busses rolled down Market Street early Monday connecting K,L and M line riders with Muni trains heading downtown. "It's very inconvenient, they didn't tell us what time the bus would come to my stop. The trains are late, the bus is late, everything is late," said rider George Balto.

The bus bridges are being used because West Portal and Forest Hill stations are scheduled to be closed for two months. It's allowing for a $48 million track replacement project inside the Twin Peaks tunnel.

On Monday, Muni had an army of representatives at stations and stops, helping riders get where they needed to go. "I woke up early to hop on a bus to get to work," said rider Morgan Moreno.

The project has turned one block of West Portal Ave. into a construction zone, now off-limits to cars.

RELATED: San Francisco Twin Peaks Tunnel to close for repairs

Local business owners are concerned customers won't be able to find them. "It means less parking, less chance for people to come here," said Rain Tree Cafe manager Michelle Rementeria.

Muni's chief hopes the public will be patient and understanding. "We thank our passengers for their patience and indulgence, when the project is completed we'll have a quicker, more reliable ride into town," said SFMTA Director, John Haley.

The project is scheduled for completion, August 24.

Click here for more information on the Twin Peaks Tunnel Improvement Project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivemunicommutingbusSFMTAtransportationconstructionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco Twin Peaks Tunnel to close for repairs
AUTOMOTIVE
San Francisco Twin Peaks Tunnel to close for repairs
Police: Backup driver in fatal Uber crash was distracted
More fallout for Tesla following possible sabotage
VIDEO: Tesla bursts into flames in Los Angeles
More Automotive
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Show More
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
More News