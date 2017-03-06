TESLA

Tesla uses fifth-grader's idea for commercial competition

Elon Musk responded to a fifth-grader's suggestion to hold a competition for best Tesla commercial. (KGO-TV)

Last week, a fifth-grader wrote to Elon Musk, suggesting a competition for the best Tesla commercial, and he responded by saying it was a great idea.

Well now he's doing it.

Contestants need to put together a 90-second ad on YouTube about Tesla.

The company has scorned advertising in the past, relying instead on public relations and a reputation for innovation.

Click here for more details about the competition and click here for more stories about Tesla.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
