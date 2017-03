Tesla uses fifth-grader's idea for commercial competition

@elonmusk Elon, my daughter wrote you a letter for a school project. She mailed it to Tesla, but I figured I'd paste here. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ntGEL9WCh3 — Steven (@Writer_StevenL) March 2, 2017

Last week, a fifth-grader wrote to Elon Musk, suggesting a competition for the best Tesla commercial , and he responded by saying it was a great idea.Well now he's doing it.Contestants need to put together a 90-second ad on YouTube about Tesla.The company has scorned advertising in the past, relying instead on public relations and a reputation for innovation.