Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly

Yountville shooter Albert Wong used at least two guns during his rampage at the Veteran's Home last Friday, including a high powered rifle and a shotgun.It's the first official word--in six days--about what happened inside The Pathway Home last Friday from the Napa County Coroners office.The coroner confirms Jennifer Gonzales-Shushereba, Jennifer Golick and Christine Loeber all died instantly, each shot in the head with a high velocity rifle, used by Wong.As for the pregnant Gonzales-Shushereba's unborn child, the coroner wrote: "Dr. Jennifer K. Gonzales Shushereba's unborn baby died due to the lack of oxygenated blood caused by her mother's death."Finally, the coroner says Wong died from a single self-inflicted wound to the head...from a shotgun.In the meantime, preparations are underway for a public memorial to celebrate the lives of the three women."They touched a lot of lives. They were very special people," said Larry Kamer, a spokesman for The Pathway Home.The event will be held at the Lincoln Theatre on the Veteran's Home campus, which is just a short distance from the building where the shooting occurred."Once again we have totally innocent people who were just doing their jobs, really good people and had their lives cut short by a man who was obviously having his demons and obviously had access to a powerful weapon, " said Kamer.Just outside the theatre a mobile services van has been parked to provide additional crisis counseling for veterans from the Pathway Home, and other programs at the Veteran's Home.The effort included comfort dogs, like a Golden Retriever named Beta, who will also be outside the theatre and for the memorial on Monday night."Beta and myself, as well as several other service dogs and their companions and handlers will be here at the services Monday night, just in case people need an extra little hug," said Beta's handler Linda Powers.Besides local and state officials, at least two of the families of the victims plan to attend Monday's memorial.