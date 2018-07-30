Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Recent seismic events in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area (USGS):
ABC7 only lists seismic activity of 2.0 or higher.
3.7July 30, 2018, 3:22 p.m. -- 7.9 miles northwest of Hercules, Calif.
3.0 July 2, 2018, 12:53 p.m. -- 3.6 miles east of Rohnert Park, Calif.
2.5 July 2, 2018, 11:49 a.m. -- 3.8 miles north of Penngrove, Calif.
2.0 July 1, 2018, 9:51 a.m. -- 1 mile northeast of Middletown, Calif.
2.1 July 1, 2018, 4:14 a.m. -- 1.8 miles west of Monticello, Calif.
2.1 June 30, 2018, 8:58 p.m. -- 1.7 miles southeast of Black Oaks, Calif.
2.1 June 30, 2018, 11:40 a.m. -- 1.2 miles southeast of Caldwell Pines, Calif.
2.0 June 29, 2018, 9:41 p.m. -- 1.8 miles northeast of Mercuryville, Calif.
2.4 June 29, 2018, 3:36 a.m. -- 1.6 miles southwest of Forest Lake, Calif.
3.4 June 28, 2018, 4:49 p.m. -- 1 mile southeast of Caldwell Pines, Calif.
2.2 June 28, 2018, 10:46 a.m. -- 2 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.
2.0 June 28, 2018, 9:23 a.m. -- 2 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.
2.4 June 28, 2018, 3:11 a.m. -- 1 mile northwest of The Geysers, Calif.
2.0 June 27, 2018, 9:23 a.m. -- 2 miles south of Saratoga, Calif.
2.0 June 27, 2018, 8:05 a.m. -- 3 miles north of San Leandro, Calif.
2.0 June 26, 2018, 7:50 p.m. -- 2 miles east of The Geysers, Calif.
2.1 June 25, 2018, 6:19 a.m. -- 2 miles west of Cobb, Calif.
2.1 June 25, 2018, 4:22 a.m. -- 2 miles west of Anderson Springs, Calif.
2.2 June 25, 2018, 12:58 a.m. -- 3 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.
2.0 June 25, 2018, 12:03 a.m. -- 1 mile west of The Geysers, Calif.
2.1 June 24, 2018, 12:21 a.m. -- 2 miles west of Anderson Springs, Calif.
2.6 June 22, 2018, 3:59 p.m. -- 5 miles east of Alum Rock, Calif.
2.1 June 22, 2018, 3:57 a.m. -- 3 miles north of The Geysers, Calif.
2.2 June 22, 2018, 1 a.m. - 1 mile southwest of Oakley, Calif.
2.8 June 22, 2018, 12:46 a.m. -- 1.2 miles south of Oakley, Calif.
3.1 June 22, 2018, 12:41 a.m. -- 1.2 miles south of Oakley, Calif.
Recent seismic events in other parts of the California region (USGS):
ABC7 only lists seismic activity of 3.5 or higher.
3.7 May 12,, 2018, 5:35 p.m. -- 14 miles east of Ocotillo Wells, Calif.
Recent seismic events in other parts of the nation and world (USGS):
ABC7 lists national and global earthquakes of seismic significance
4.6 - May 3, 2018 - south Kilauea, Hawaii's Big Island
7.5 - Feb. 16, 2018 - south and central Mexico
6.4 - Feb. 6, 2018 at 8:50 a.m. -- 14 miles NNE of Hua-lien, Taiwan
Experts believe that the Northern California area is one of the most seismically active areas of the state. Find out how you can PrepareNorcal.
