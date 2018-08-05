Baby boy dies after being pulled from New York river

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from South Street Seaport.

Eyewitness News
SOUTH STREET SEAPORT, Manhattan --
A baby boy has died after being pulled from the water near South Street Seaport, police say.

Officers saw the 8-month-old unconscious and unresponsive lying on the embankment on the edge of the East River near Dover Street and South Street under the Brooklyn Bridge. An eyewitness said the baby was only wearing diapers.

RELATED: Little girl dies after mother drowns her in Florida river

Police say someone waved them down around 4 p.m. Sunday. A man had jumped into the river to perform CPR on the baby.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No parents or guardians were present at the scene.


The eyewitness also said it did not appear that the baby fell in from the shore.
No signs of trauma were found on the baby. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
waterwater rescueu.s. & worldchild deathdrowningNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Largest wildfires in California history
Trump criticizes California governor over use of water during wildfires
Gump's filing for bankruptcy after 157 years in San Francisco
Show More
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
More News