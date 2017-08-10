CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Babysitters seen putting 7-month-old baby in fridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teen babysitters are facing charges of assault and child endangerment after video shows them putting a baby inside a refrigerator.

DANVERS, Massachusetts --
Two teen babysitters are facing charges of assault and child endangerment after a video shows them putting a baby inside a refrigerator.

The incident was caught on Snapchat.

Police said one of the Snaps show the 7 month old's caregivers, including the baby's cousin, put the girl in the refrigerator, close the door and laugh.

The baby didn't spend too long inside, and she wasn't hurt.

While she said she's "speechless" over the whole stunt, the child's mother said she knows her niece didn't intend to do harm.

"Kids do stupid things," said the mom who only went by Bonnie. "I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity."

After the ordeal, the mother said she is not allowing her niece to babysit her daughter.

Related Topics:
babyapplianceschild endangermentteenfamilychild abuseu.s. & worlddigital videoMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Guardian of young boy found wandering alone in San Jose located
Mom arrested after falling asleep in hot car with baby in San Jose
Bail set at $6.4M for South Bay doctor charged with child rape
Bail to be granted for Bay Area surgeon accused of molesting children
More child endangerment
Top Stories
Pres. Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to North Korea
Defense Secretary James Mattis in Silicon Valley
Google CEO to hold town hall meeting on controversial memo
Man dies after being dragged, robbed in Oakland's Temescal area
Missing 16-year-old girl in Marin County found safe
2 employees exposed to carbon monoxide at San Jose airport
North Korea details plan to fire missile salvo toward Guam
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Show More
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winner
Semi rips open, spills frozen pizza all over highway
Chinatown merchants say construction leading to business bust
East Bay congressmen tries to calm constituents' fears of North Korea threat
SF police officer saves life of spectator at Stephen Curry event
More News
Top Video
Man dies after being dragged, robbed in Oakland's Temescal area
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
2 employees exposed to carbon monoxide at San Jose airport
Missing 16-year-old girl in Marin County found safe
More Video