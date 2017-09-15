BART is beefing up security after a homemade bomb exploded on a packed London subway train leaving at least 29 people injured Friday morning.Riders will see an increased number of uniformed officers in the downtown San Francisco and Oakland areas Friday, BART Police Deputy Chief Ed Alvarez said at a press conference at the West Oakland station.The transit agency is also asking riders to report any suspicious activity as part of its ongoing "See Something Say Something" campaign.Riders can use the BART Watch App to do so.to download the app orto visit BART's website.Hundreds of London police embarked on a massive manhunt Friday, racing to find out who was responsible for the explosion.