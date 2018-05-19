BART

BART riders facing delays after station closure due to police activity

BART police officers stand in an Oakland, Calif. station on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
There is a major delay at the 19th Street BART station in the Pittsburg/Bay Point, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions because of earlier police activity, transit officials said.

Major delays generally are defined as delays of 20 minutes or longer.

Police closed the 19th Street station around 1:10 p.m., reopening the station around 1:30 p.m. The station is open again, but there are still residual delays from the earlier activity, according to transit officials.

