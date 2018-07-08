Bay Area Buddhists send prayers to Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Prayer service today at San Fran Dhammaram Temple, for the safe #ThaiRescueMission of boys. pic.twitter.com/RvuhvwJwX1 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 8, 2018

Many in the Bay Area are watching the rescue of the soccer team trapped in a Thailand cave unfold by the hour. Thai-Americans are hoping and praying for the best.There were Sunday prayers at San Francisco Dhammaram Temple, where many Tha-Americans worship. Monks led prayers that the eight remaining boys and their coach can be rescued from inside the flooded cave."I hope the team got enough rest, they can do their best tomorrow -- I hope they can all come out safely," said Iungkamol Gunjeakpong, a temple member.Mark Messersmith is watching the rescue from Florida, where he has been a cave diving expert for years. He's rescued stranded divers before. His instructional videos stress safety.Instead of a traditional scuba diving mask and regulator, Messersmith believes rescue divers will use a full face mask on the boys to keep them from panicking underwater.But the danger remains far from over."The biggest thing is to get them to relax," said Messersmith. "If they can relax and breathe normally, things will go well. Hopefully, everyone will come out safe. We may see it in a movie in a few years."