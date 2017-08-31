Bay Area man arrested after sheriff's deputy killed, two officers injured

The California man suspected of killing a sheriff's deputy and wounding two other officers was wanted by U.S. authorities.Federal court records show a judge ordered the arrest of 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud for failing twice to show up to court in July after agreeing to a plea deal to resolve a drug, gun and identity theft case.Littlecloud was indicted on four felony charges in San Francisco on June 2016. He was released from jail two months later pending trial after his stepmother put up a San Francisco Bay Area home to secure his $100,000 bail.The U.S. Marshals Service was seeking to arrest him when he is accused of shooting three California officers in Sacramento on Wednesday.Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of the $100,000.Court records show 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud has been sentenced to prison for grand theft, vehicle theft, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, illegal possession of a gun and evading a police officer. The charges date back to 2004.Littlecloud is accused of shooting at two California Highway Patrol officers through a hotel door Wednesday when they arrived to investigate a stolen vehicle ring. He then allegedly went out the back door and shot and killed a sheriff's deputy.Authorities have said he used an assault rifle to shoot the officers.They say Littlecloud is in critical condition in a hospital with life threatening injuries and has not been booked on charges.Records Littlesloud twice violated his parole in 2015.