Bay Area protesters gather to denounce racism, white nationalism after Charlottesville rally

Demonstrators are seen in San Francisco on Sunday, August 13, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
People gathered around the Bay Area Sunday to denounce racism, and the violence that left a woman dead in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Rallies were held in San Jose, San Francisco, Novato and Oakland, where police issued a community message asking demonstrators to be peaceful and respectful, and saying "We are committed to holding the Constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly, however we will enforce all laws regarding violent acts against each other and/or the police, vandalism, trespassing, or other criminal activity."

RELATED: Suspect identified as officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
Hundreds gathered in downtown Oakland carrying signs proclaiming "Solidarity Forever," and "White Supremacy Is Terror." A group of protesters also gathered in San Francisco, where Candles lit up Union Square for a silent protest.

The Oakland Police Department increased its staffing in response to the demonstrations.

People marching in San Jose held signs reading "alt-right = terrorist." Near San Francisco's 24th Street BART Station people held signs denouncing fascism.

No violence had been reported from any of the rallies.
