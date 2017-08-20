Bay Area residents in Barcelona during attack reunited with families

It's been three days since the terrorist attack in Barcelona and now families are reuniting with their loved ones who were in last week.It's the end of summer, and the flights from Barcelona were filled with 20-something-year-olds who spent weeks in Europe.But, in Jared Mainini's case, a three week trip was cut short to one.Thursday's attack in Barcelona, and the uncertainty that followed convinced him to book the next flight home."We didn't know really know what else could happen. There were news reports and sources that we were getting that there could be more attacks you know," Manini said.Jared's family couldn't be happier with his decision, especially his mom, Laury."Relieved. Absolutely relieved because I haven't slept in about two nights. So I'm just happy he's on California land," Laury said.Oakland resident Michael Piazza was miles away from the attack, but he says word spread quickly."Some lady pulled me out of a bar. She's trying to communicate with me in Spanish. Eventually she gets the word out, terrorismo," Piazza said.And while some adjusted their travel plans, San Jose resident Negeen Abrighamear made sure she didn't."We thought about changing our flight but we figured we're not going to allow something like this to change our life plans so we just moved on," Abrighamear said.