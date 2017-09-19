Bay Area residents desperately try to connect with loved ones in Mexico after earthquake

EMBED </>More Videos

As the death toll in the Mexico earthquake continues to rise, Bay Area residents with relatives in Mexico are desperately trying to contact their loved ones. (KGO-TV)

By
MEXICO CITY (KGO) --
The death toll in Mexico's magnitude 7.1 quake has risen to 119. That's the largest number of fatalities in a Mexican earthquake since the 1985 quake that killed thousands.

RELATED: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake kills at least 119, collapses buildings in Mexico

Liz Baca and her mother have relatives not far from the states of Morelos and Puebla. "We've been trying to contact family and friends in Mexico City as well as Taxco Guerrero, the state of Guerrero through Facebook, so far we haven't heard news yet, but we'll see," Baca told ABC7 News.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, which was only 75 miles from the epicenter in the state of Morelos, where dozens have been killed.

In neighboring cities including the capital, people rushed to help remove rubble in an attempt to free anyone trapped.

Marcela Contreras says she's checked in with family in Mexico. "It's just horrible," she said. "Thank God everyone in my family is good -- okay."
EMBED More News Videos

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake devastated Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing thousands and destroying large parts of the city.


"We have the capacity to outreach people in Mexico City, in Morales, and Puebla. If they can't find anyone, reach out to us and we will try to help," said Mexican Consulate General Gemi Gonzalez Lopez.

Nearly two weeks ago, about 90 people died when an 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit the southeast part of the country near Chiapas and Oaxaca.

At times like these, we just need to count on our faith and family to get us through these hard times," said San Francisco resident Jose Grijalva.

If you are searching for a loved one after the earthquake in Mexico please call the Mexican consulate at 1(877)639-4835.

They also have an emergency line at 415-699-1885.

Click here for more information on the earthquake.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakemexicou.s. & worldUSGSdead body
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Drone footage shows Mexico City earthquake devastation
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
Death toll rises to 90 in Mexico's historic earthquake
Newscaster continues coverage during deadly earthquake
At least 61 dead in powerful Mexico earthquake
Top Stories
7.1 magnitude quake kills at least 119, collapses buildings in Mexico
San Leandro nonprofit helps those affected by recent natural disasters
Drone footage shows Mexico City earthquake devastation
CHP mourns loss of officer killed in San Martin motorcycle crash
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
'Mad Pooper' on loose in Colorado
Crime-fighting robots expanding universe
Officer's receipt printed with expletive at Torrance Pieology
Show More
Kevin Durant draws big crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt in SF
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
'Put the panic back in Hispanic:' Pep rally sign causing controversy
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare
More News
Top Video
Drone footage shows Mexico City earthquake devastation
7.1 magnitude quake kills at least 119, collapses buildings in Mexico
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
More Video