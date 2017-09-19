EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2433334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A magnitude 8.1 earthquake devastated Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing thousands and destroying large parts of the city.

The death toll in Mexico's magnitude 7.1 quake has risen to 119. That's the largest number of fatalities in a Mexican earthquake since the 1985 quake that killed thousands.Liz Baca and her mother have relatives not far from the states of Morelos and Puebla. "We've been trying to contact family and friends in Mexico City as well as Taxco Guerrero, the state of Guerrero through Facebook, so far we haven't heard news yet, but we'll see," Baca told ABC7 News.The quake was felt in Mexico City, which was only 75 miles from the epicenter in the state of Morelos, where dozens have been killed.In neighboring cities including the capital, people rushed to help remove rubble in an attempt to free anyone trapped.Marcela Contreras says she's checked in with family in Mexico. "It's just horrible," she said. "Thank God everyone in my family is good -- okay.""We have the capacity to outreach people in Mexico City, in Morales, and Puebla. If they can't find anyone, reach out to us and we will try to help," said Mexican Consulate General Gemi Gonzalez Lopez.Nearly two weeks ago, about 90 people died when an 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit the southeast part of the country near Chiapas and Oaxaca.At times like these, we just need to count on our faith and family to get us through these hard times," said San Francisco resident Jose Grijalva.