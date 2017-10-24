Bay Area restaurants join forces to help North Bay fire victims

How about a WINE raffle at La Toscana San Rafael? Napa & Sonoma wines. 100% goes to fire victims #abc7news pic.twitter.com/7eInm3nPGr — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) October 25, 2017

Restaurants came together across the Bay Area to help raise money for North Bay fire victims and the response was incredible.Those who wanted to help victims of the Napa and Sonoma county wildfires simply went out to dinner Tuesday night. Dozens of North Bay restaurants donated proceeds and more restaurants are going to do the same Wednesday evening.The owners of La Toscana got the ball rolling saying everyone knows someone touched by the fires. So restaurants teamed up to help.32:25 michael Mori/La Toscana owner"I mean there's a line out the door and everybody's in a good mood and wants to support in anyway they can. We are really fortunate tonight it's amazing," said La Toscana co-owner Michael Mori.Twenty percent of the proceeds go to the North Bay fire relief fund thanks to La Toscana and a slew of other restaurants."It just grew exponentially. We had 46 restaurants total participating. I think nine tomorrow and 37 today and as you can see amazing support from the community," said co-owner Laura Mori Riella.Scomas Sausalito also dished out seafood and donated profits."I think it's a wonderful idea and it shows how people are banding together to help the folks up north who are in need right now," said Malcolm Benjamin of Scoma's Sausalito.Diners say they hunted down places that partnered with dine and donate."We went here as opposed to that restaurant which is not doing it so we came to this restaurant," said patron Frank Hemmert.Many say evacuees are eating out at Marin restaurants as they stay with family or friends.Some restaurants like La Toscana upped the ante, selling raffle tickets for bottles of wine with 100 percent of the proceed going to fire victims."We had more phone calls today than we could ever dream of. I mean I'm selling raffle tickets and I can't keep them fast enough," said Marilyn Mori, another co-owner of La Toscana.Dine and donate comes to restaurants tomorrow in San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Jose, Lafayette and Danville.In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture just approved the state's request for CalFresh assistance. That means people impacted by the fire may be eligible for a little help paying for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.The program provides debit cards to help pay for groceries and meals out.