Bay Area scientists work toward early earthquake warning system

A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.

San Jose State University assistant professor of earthquake geology, Kimberly Blisniuk, said there's no technology to predict earthquakes-so preparation is everything. A five-second warning could save lives.Blisniuk said if you know what to do when an earthquake hits... you can get to safety in only a few seconds."You go under the table, you're safe. You run outside, you're safe," she said.She said scientists at UC Berkeley and the USGS are working on an alert system for the Bay Area-but they lack funding to implement it.For California as a whole, there's a pilot program called ShakeAlert. It was created in 2012.Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed eliminating the ShakeAlert budget.Congress has since blocked those cuts, but ShakeAlert's next round of funding has yet to be determined.Mexico has an early warning system -- it provided people a 20 second heads up when Tuesday's 7.1 earthquake hit.