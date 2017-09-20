Bay Area scientists work toward early earthquake warning system

A map showing a faultline appears in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose State University assistant professor of earthquake geology, Kimberly Blisniuk, said there's no technology to predict earthquakes-so preparation is everything. A five-second warning could save lives.

RELATED: Earthquake evacuees share terrifying stories at SFO

Blisniuk said if you know what to do when an earthquake hits... you can get to safety in only a few seconds.

"You go under the table, you're safe. You run outside, you're safe," she said.

She said scientists at UC Berkeley and the USGS are working on an alert system for the Bay Area-but they lack funding to implement it.

VIDEO: Gas explosion fills Mexico City sky with fire following earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.


For California as a whole, there's a pilot program called ShakeAlert. It was created in 2012.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed eliminating the ShakeAlert budget.

Congress has since blocked those cuts, but ShakeAlert's next round of funding has yet to be determined.

Mexico has an early warning system -- it provided people a 20 second heads up when Tuesday's 7.1 earthquake hit.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Mexico earthquake.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakemexicou.s. & worldUSGSdead bodychildrenrescuesearch and rescueairplaneairport newsSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Travelers arriving at SFO describe earthquake in Mexico
Drone footage shows Mexico City earthquake devastation
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
Death toll soars to 226 as more casualties discovered in Mexico earthquake
Death toll rises to 90 in Mexico's historic earthquake
Newscaster continues coverage during deadly earthquake
At least 61 dead in powerful Mexico earthquake
Top Stories
Berkeley schools warn of man trying to lure middle schooler into van
When will the next big Bay Area earthquake be?
VIDEO: Derek Carr shows off his inner Justin Timberlake in new ad
Family says school did little to protect daughter from hateful texts
Earthquake evacuees share terrifying stories at SFO
SF supervisor holds heat hearing calling for improvements
NASA images show effects of Hurricane Irma on Caribbean Barbuda Island
VIDEO: Children frantically rescued from rubble of deadly earthquake
Show More
SFPD releases footage after teacher fatally shot
Toddler hit in face by foul ball at Yankees game
Natural gas leak near Kaiser in Richmond prompts shelter-in-place order
CHP reopen all lanes after acetone leak on WB 580 in Pleasanton
Father, kids survive after being struck by lightning at Sequoia National Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos