In the chaos, terrified concertgoers searched for their loved ones, shielded each other from gunfire and scrambled to help others injured in the shooting.

Some Bay Area concert goers returned home Monday night after witnessing horror during a mass shooting that left at least 59 dead and 527 injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas.Many of them arrived to the Oakland International Airport needing a long hug from a loved one. "Hit the ground, hit the ground, hit the ground, then if we decided to get up we would have been shot," Brentwood resident Danny Dominguez said. He described what he says resembled a war scene.Dominguez returned home to Oakland Airport with several Bay Area concert goers who had gone to Las Vegas for a fun, family outdoor festival. But instead, they witnessed horror from deadly gunfire. The scene keeps playing in their minds. "There was a guy that was shot in the arm, a guy shot in the head. It was nightmare. It was a total nightmare," Dominguez said."We just held each other, that's all you could do. When it seemed clear that no gun fire was going off, get up and start running," Hayward resident Ricky Rosas said.It was his first time attending the festival. Rosas' cellphone captured the continuous gunfire. He was watching the show in the front row, and the sound of gunshots are haunting him. "Real paranoid, overnight thinking every sound you hear, thinking the worst," Rosas said.Walnut Creek resident Sammy Buono was also near the stage when Jason Aldine was performing. She says one man protected her when the shots started. "I turned to my sister and said are those fireworks? And then the man behind me told me they were gunshots and he tackled me to the ground and covered me," Buono said.Buono and her sister eventually made it out of the gated area. They ran to the airport which was on lockdown, and later returned to their hotel where they stayed up all night before flying back home to the Bay Area.Both of them were very emotional when they landed in Oakland. "We were right in front of the stage when it happened. It's just really surreal right now," Buono said.One Danville couple's last minute decision not to stay for the final show and that likely saved their lives. "I keep thinking about the people in front of us and the people next to us and we left and we just don't know," Laura Friedl said."We left 40 minutes before it happened. We had got in our Uber on the other side of the strip and we were at our hotel when it happened, we were fortunate," Artie Shields said.They all returned home, relieved, still shocked, yet grateful to have survived the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history.