Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 75 percent contained

The Bear Fire in unincorporated Santa Cruz County is 75 percent contained and has burned 391 acres, Cal Fire officials said.The fire started Monday night at 10:37 p.m. at Bear Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road in the Boulder Creek community.The fire has destroyed four structures, but a Cal Fire division chief said this morning that the fire is "calming down.""We're somewhat scaling down now that the fire is calming down," Cal Fire Division Chief Angela Bernheisel said. "We want to put this thing to bed."Bernheisel said Santa Ana winds are expected in Southern California, "so we need to be able to put this thing totally to bed so we can be available for the next potential start that might happen."Evacuation orders are still in effect for Bear Creek Canyon Road, Deer Creek Road, Rons Road, Dons Road, and their tributary streets in the fire area.Deer Creek Road, Bear Creek Canyon Road, Hartman Creek Road, Dons Road and Rons Road are closed.Cal Fire officials said nine people have been injured in the fire.