NORTH BAY FIRES

Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 75 percent contained

Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains, Saturday, October, 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
The Bear Fire in unincorporated Santa Cruz County is 75 percent contained and has burned 391 acres, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire started Monday night at 10:37 p.m. at Bear Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road in the Boulder Creek community.

The fire has destroyed four structures, but a Cal Fire division chief said this morning that the fire is "calming down."

RELATED: Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats during Tubbs Fire found safe

"We're somewhat scaling down now that the fire is calming down," Cal Fire Division Chief Angela Bernheisel said. "We want to put this thing to bed."

Bernheisel said Santa Ana winds are expected in Southern California, "so we need to be able to put this thing totally to bed so we can be available for the next potential start that might happen."

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay Fire victims

Evacuation orders are still in effect for Bear Creek Canyon Road, Deer Creek Road, Rons Road, Dons Road, and their tributary streets in the fire area.

Deer Creek Road, Bear Creek Canyon Road, Hartman Creek Road, Dons Road and Rons Road are closed.

Cal Fire officials said nine people have been injured in the fire.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vigilmemorialNorth Bay Firescal firefirefighterswildfiresanta cruz countySanta Cruz
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains calming down
Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains marked by drone incident, looting arrest
Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Search for origin of deadly North Bay fires continues
Evacuees return home after Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
NORTH BAY FIRES
Residents find very little after returning to fire-ravaged Fountaingrove
Santa Rosa residents sift through remains after fire
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
Some mandatory evacuations lifted for North Bay fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Santa Rosa residents sift through remains after fire
Residents find very little after returning to fire-ravaged Fountaingrove
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
Pumpkin Regatta has farmers racing gourds
1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
SF police investigate shooting in Pac Heights
Show More
Police: Man tried to sexually assault jogger near Cal
Astros beat Yankees 4-0 in Game 7, reach World Series
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos