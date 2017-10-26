Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains now fully contained

Cal Fire says the Bear Fire in unincorporated Santa Cruz County that burned 391 acres is now 100 percent contained.The blaze, which started on Oct. 16, has destroyed four structures and forced evacuations and road closures. According to Cal Fire, the evacuations and roads have since been cleared or reopened, although temporary road closures may occur in the area while firefighting activities occur.Cal Fire officials advise that drivers in the fire area watch their speed since fire crews remain active and all roads in the area are private.The fire has injured nine firefighters, one of whom is still in the hospital. Officials say the eight others have returned to work.Cal Fire officials said a burn ban is still in place in the region.