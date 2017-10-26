NORTH BAY FIRES

Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains now fully contained

This is an undated image of an airdrop underway over the Bear Fires in Santa Cruz, Calif. (KGO-TV )

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
Cal Fire says the Bear Fire in unincorporated Santa Cruz County that burned 391 acres is now 100 percent contained.

RELATED: Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die

The blaze, which started on Oct. 16, has destroyed four structures and forced evacuations and road closures. According to Cal Fire, the evacuations and roads have since been cleared or reopened, although temporary road closures may occur in the area while firefighting activities occur.

Cal Fire officials advise that drivers in the fire area watch their speed since fire crews remain active and all roads in the area are private.

RELATED: Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats during Tubbs Fire found safe

The fire has injured nine firefighters, one of whom is still in the hospital. Officials say the eight others have returned to work.

Cal Fire officials said a burn ban is still in place in the region.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay Fires.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vigilmemorialNorth Bay Firescal firefirefighterswildfiresanta cruz countySanta Cruz
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mtns could be fully contained soon
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains calming down
Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains marked by drone incident, looting arrest
Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Search for origin of deadly North Bay fires continues
Evacuees return home after Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
NORTH BAY FIRES
Officials ride Napa Valley Wine Train to spur tourism
Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Some JFK assassination records released, others under further review
Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims
Big rig crash into pole leads to Discovery Bay power surge
Officials ride Napa Valley Wine Train to spur tourism
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Show More
Man who's now dead charged in 2015 fatal shooting in Oakland
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Steinle shooting in SF
Lockdown lifted at Milpitas High after reports of guns on campus
49ers gain support of 9 police associations to lead change
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos