BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire

The property loss from the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County is most poignant when you look at before and after photos of the affected neighborhoods. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The property loss from the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County is most poignant when you look at before and after photos of the affected neighborhoods.

DRONEVIEW7 got special permission to fly over the River Ridge neighborhood in Redding on Tuesday. From that video, we created a still image of the dramatic destruction on Footbridge Court.

It's just stunning, the tragedy that swept through the street with 10 homes.

DRONEVIEW7 captured another view of Footbridge Court, where one home can be seen intact at the very end of the cul-de-sac.

DRONEVIEW7 flew over the River Ridge neighborhood in Redding, where home after home was burned to the ground after the Carr Fire ripped through Shasta County.



As the camera pulls out, it can be seen that the other homes weren't so lucky.

This is just one street - one snapshot, one tragedy. Sadly, there are so many others.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

