Golfer Bill Haas injured, actor Luke Wilson unhurt in fatal 3-car crash in Pacific Palisades

Actor Luke Wilson (Left) and golfer Bill Haas (Right)

By
PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES --
Pro golfer Bill Haas was injured and actor Luke Wilson was unhurt in a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Tuesday evening in Pacific Palisades, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three cars were involved in the collision that happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard, where a driver lost control of a Ferrari and slammed into an oncoming BMW. The BMW overturned onto its side after the impact.

Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari, whose driver died at the scene. The deceased person was not immediately identified.

The BMW's driver and the six-time PGA Tour winner were initially transported to a hospital in serious condition. A source told later golfdigest.com that Haas was "not good" but in stable condition.

The website reported that the Ferrari sideswiped Wilson's SUV before it collided with the BMW.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtraffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesferrariBMWu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News