BOAT ACCIDENT

Boaters rescued from capsizing sailboat near San Francisco's Lands End

SAN FRANCISCO --
The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department officials saved a man in distress in the Bay waters near Lands End and also prevented a sailboat from capsizing Monday afternoon. According to fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter, around 2:15 p.m., fire officials received a report of a damaged sailboat with 4 people aboard nearly capsizing in the Mile Rock area.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 rescued in Tomales Bay boating accident

In addition, they learned that a man had been thrown overboard and was in distress, Baxter said. Coast Guard officials, with help from firefighters, were able to assist the man in the distress, as well as the rest of the boaters.

The man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. He and the other boaters were taken to Marin County for evaluation, according to Baxter. The boat was brought upright and is being towed to safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentcoast guardboatsSFFDrescueboatingSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BOAT ACCIDENT
Officials reveal name of boat after debris washed ashore in Pacifica
Body found near San Joaquin River identified as missing Daly City boater
4 displaced after sailboat sinks in Pacifica
Sailboat sinks after being being pulled off beach in Pacifica during salvage effort
More boat accident
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News