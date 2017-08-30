Officials are investigating after a dead body was found along westbound Capitol Expressway in San Jose Wednesday morning.Westbound Capitol Expressway between Senter Road and McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose was closed earlier, but officials are now working on reopening the roads. Officials said drivers can expect delays.Officers responded to a report of a dead body at 6:29 a.m. San Jose Fire Department crews arrived and pronounced the man dead.His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin and positive confirmation from the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said homicide and traffic investigators were headed to the scene to investigate.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.