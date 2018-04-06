Body found near vehicle that crashed in Oakland Hills

Car that went off Grizzly Peak towed up. Body found near it. Matches missing person vehicle #abc7news pic.twitter.com/LJyvlIk21k — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

Cadaver dogs being brought in to search for missing person on Grizzly Peak. Car down ravine #abc7news pic.twitter.com/yo3Sgilixj — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

E7, T5, B2, R1, R2, E29, PMP, and OPD on scene at #GrizzlyPeak for a vehicle down an embankment. No occupants found. OFD resources, including one of our highly trained search canine teams is conducting a wide area search of the area to ensure no victims were ejected. #oakland pic.twitter.com/K0YPehqrk3 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 6, 2018

Car down 100 ft embankment in Oakland Hills off Grizzly Peak. Woman ejected. Rescue underway #abc7news pic.twitter.com/3lY2eFsvh6 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

Heavy Fog hampering rescue off Grizzly Peak in Oakland hills. Searching for driver #abc7news pic.twitter.com/Ab1kzpBeui — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

A body has been found near a vehicle that crashed on Grizzly Peak in the Oakland Hills. Police say it may be connected to a missing persons case.Police say the vehicle was found in the 4900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, near Marlborough Terrace.ABC7's Leslie Brinkley reported at 2:45 p.m. that a body was found near the white Prius.Authorities are advising people who are driving in the area to slow down and use caution because emergency vehicles are at the scene and they expect traffic in the area will be impacted for the next several hours.Oakland police didn't say when the accident occurred or when the vehicle was spotted.