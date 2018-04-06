  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Body found near vehicle that crashed in Oakland Hills

Police responded to a solo vehicle accident in Oakland, Calif. on Friday, April 6, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A body has been found near a vehicle that crashed on Grizzly Peak in the Oakland Hills. Police say it may be connected to a missing persons case.

Police say the vehicle was found in the 4900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, near Marlborough Terrace.


ABC7's Leslie Brinkley reported at 2:45 p.m. that a body was found near the white Prius.

Authorities are advising people who are driving in the area to slow down and use caution because emergency vehicles are at the scene and they expect traffic in the area will be impacted for the next several hours.

Oakland police didn't say when the accident occurred or when the vehicle was spotted.

Leslie Brinkley will have the latest on this developing story at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to get her updates on Twitter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
