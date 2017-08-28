Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say

Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, have found the body of a missing woman who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared. (WLS)

FARGO, N.D. --
Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, have found the body of a missing woman who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared, three days after finding a newborn they believe to be hers.

The body of Savanna Greywind, 22, was found in the Red River on Sunday evening, Fargo Police Chief David Todd said during an impromptu news conference near the river that serves as the border between North Dakota and Minnesota.

The body wrapped in plastic was first spotted by kayakers who notified authorities. At the same time, Todd said, a farmstead was being searched and suspicious items were found that led authorities to believe it might be a crime scene.

Todd offered no other details, including whether there were signs of trauma to the body. Deputy Chief Joe Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday morning. The body is being sent to the medical examiner in Minnesota's Ramsey County for an autopsy.

Family spokesman Stuart LaFountain said Monday morning that Greywind's family did not have an immediate comment.

Greywind was last seen at her apartment Aug. 19. The quest to find her intensified when police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping. The suspects indicated to police that the infant was Greywind's but would not answer questions about her whereabouts.

DNA testing is being conducted to confirm that the baby is Greywind's. Forensic experts are working to determine the manner of birth.

Charges are pending against suspects Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, Greywind's neighbors in the apartment building. Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick during a news conference late last week gave no indication when charges might be filed.
