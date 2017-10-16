Boil water notices still in effect in parts of Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The city of Santa Rosa wants to get the word out about several boil water notices that are still in effect.
It applies to the area of Fountain Grove. That's east of Mendocino Avenue, north of Chanate Road, west of Fountain Grove Parkway and south of Mark West Springs Road.
In Oakmont, a boil water notice is also in effect for White Oak Drive, south of Madelyne Court including Madelyne Place.
Also, if you live on Oak Mesa Drive south of Starry Knoll Court, you'll need to boil your water.
