Bomb threat prompts Redwood High School evacuation in Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) --Officials are evacuating Redwood High School in Larkspur due to a bomb threat this morning, and are asking students not to go to school.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Everyone calmly leaving building to assemble in safe place. Feel free to contact your student. Do not come to campus. More to follow.— Redwood High School (@RHSGiants411) September 19, 2017
RHS being evacuated due to bomb threat. Updates will be forthcoming. Do not call school or come to school. Thx for your cooperation.— Redwood High School (@RHSGiants411) September 19, 2017
