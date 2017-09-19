Bomb threat prompts Redwood High School evacuation in Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials are evacuating Redwood High School in Larkspur due to a bomb threat this morning, and are asking students not to go to school.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

