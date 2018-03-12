SCHOOL THREAT

Bomb threats prompt cancellation of classes in Solano County

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
Sheriff's K-9 teams have rendered all three campuses of Solano Community College safe Monday evening, sheriff's officials said.

As of 5:15 p.m., K-9 teams had swept the college's campuses in Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo after two bomb threats were phoned in around noon.

After the threats were made, the three campuses were evacuated for the rest of the day.

Classes will resume Thursday.

Sheriff's officials wrote on Twitter that all students and staff were safe, and that school administrators issued the mandatory evacuation order out of an abundance of caution.

