Boy's clothing catches fire during science experiment at Napa Camp

The city of Napa says a 9-year-old boy was hurt when his clothes caught fire during a science experiment at camp.

The city says it hired "Scientopia" to host a week-long chemistry camp at Blue Oak School. But, there was an accident during a planned project. "Scientopia staff were conducting an experiment and a 9 year old boy's clothes caught fire," said the city of Napa in a statement.

Counselors tried to extinguish the flames using drop and roll methods and called 911, according to officials. The boy was take to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and then transferred by helicopter to UC Davis Burn Center where he is being treated.

The city of Napa says its number one priority is the safety of their campers, figuring out what went wrong and making sure it doesn't happen again.

"Napa Fire Department is investigating what led up to the accident. Scientopia Chemistry Camp has been suspended, but all other camps will continue," said the city of Napa in a statement.
