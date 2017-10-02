LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Brother of shooter says family dumbfounded by his involvement

Brother of Stephen Paddock says family is dumbfounded by this tragedy and don't know how it happened. (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida --
The gunman in the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting was identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada.

His family found out about the shooting, and their brother's possible involvement, when they were contacted by Las Vegas police early Monday morning.

Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, talked briefly with the media.

"We are completely dumbfounded. We can't understand what happened," said Eric Paddock.

He described the news as being like an asteroid falling on them and that the family has no idea why this happened.

The family says they're helping the Las Vegas police with the investigation in any way they can.

WHO IS STEPHEN PADDOCK?
What we know about Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock


