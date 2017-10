Fire off 101 northbound in Novato pic.twitter.com/fF0RTSJvMY — Debbie Hostetler (@drhostetler) October 15, 2017

Firefighters in Novato are battling a brush fire that is threatening homes and prompting evacuations Sunday afternoon.The fire burning in the area of 7th Street and Carmel Drive was first reported after 3 p.m. and had reportedly burned eight to 10 acres.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.