Burglary suspect in custody after San Rafael search

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --An armed burglary suspect was taken into custody in San Rafael Monday morning.
The Marin County Sheriff tweeted a picture of the suspect being taken into custody near the Dutra Rock Quarry.
The wanted burglar and firearms have been secured. Thanks to @SanRafaelPolice for their assistance in this case. #NotOnOurWatch pic.twitter.com/qZoR5UIpsz— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) April 16, 2018
The sheriff's office says firearms have been secured.
The sheriff's department thanked San Rafael police for assisting in the search.