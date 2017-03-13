RADIOSHACK

11 RadioShack stores set to close in Bay Area

There are eleven RadioShack stores closing across the Bay Area. RadioShack declared bankruptcy last week. (Shutterstock)

There are 11 Radio Shack stores closing across the Bay Area. Radio Shack declared bankruptcy last week, the second time in two years. It plans to close 187 of its 2,000 locations immediately -- that's about ten percent of its stores.

The closures include stores in:

San Francisco: 300 Pine Street

Oakland: 4230 Park Boulevard; 2200 MacArthur Boulevard

San Rafael: 1340 4th Street

San Leandro: 1353 Washington Avenue

San Leandro: 15100 Hesperian Boulevard

Lafayette: 3573 Mount Diablo Boulevard

San Mateo: 43 East 4th Avenue

Castro Valley: 20566 Redwood Road

Hayward: 24901 Santa Clara Street

Martinez: Village Oaks Shop ctr, 1155 Arnold Drive
