11 RadioShack stores set to close in Bay Area

There are 11 Radio Shack stores closing across the Bay Area. Radio Shack declared bankruptcy last week, the second time in two years. It plans to close 187 of its 2,000 locations immediately -- that's about ten percent of its stores.The closures include stores in:San Francisco: 300 Pine StreetOakland: 4230 Park Boulevard; 2200 MacArthur BoulevardSan Rafael: 1340 4th StreetSan Leandro: 1353 Washington AvenueSan Leandro: 15100 Hesperian BoulevardLafayette: 3573 Mount Diablo BoulevardSan Mateo: 43 East 4th AvenueCastro Valley: 20566 Redwood RoadHayward: 24901 Santa Clara StreetMartinez: Village Oaks Shop ctr, 1155 Arnold Drive