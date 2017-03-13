11 RadioShack stores set to close in Bay Area

There are 11 Radio Shack stores closing across the Bay Area. Radio Shack declared bankruptcy last week, the second time in two years. It plans to close 187 of its 2,000 locations immediately -- that's about ten percent of its stores.
The closures include stores in:
San Francisco: 300 Pine Street
Oakland: 4230 Park Boulevard; 2200 MacArthur Boulevard
San Rafael: 1340 4th Street
San Leandro: 1353 Washington Avenue
San Leandro: 15100 Hesperian Boulevard
Lafayette: 3573 Mount Diablo Boulevard
San Mateo: 43 East 4th Avenue
Castro Valley: 20566 Redwood Road
Hayward: 24901 Santa Clara Street
Martinez: Village Oaks Shop ctr, 1155 Arnold Drive
