5 Job Opportunities For Freelancers In San Francisco

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.
Photographer, Ghost Media
Ghost Media, a digital marketing agency for hospitality groups and premium brands, is seeking a Freelance Photographer to undertake frequent assignments on weekends and evenings.
The going rate is $40/hour. Applicants should have knowledge of editing software such as Photoshop or Lightroom.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Sales Representative, D4DT
D4DT was created by technology and business professionals to enable digital transformation through data. It's seeking B2B Freelance Sales Account Managers to sell its platform.
All engagements will be managed through the Swarmsales marketplace that will compensate sales professionals for milestones achieved, as well as a commission for deals closed. Upon winning the deal, the sales professional will collect a 14 percent commission on the total contract value of the deal won.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Assistant Stylist, Gap Inc.
Gap Inc. is seeking to sign a six-month contract with an Assistant Stylist.
The individual will prepare samples for photo shoots, assist stylists on various sets and locations as needed, create style sheets during seasonal style outs, take notes during all major styling reviews and perform other duties.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Sales Representative, Vyrill
Vyrill is an AI company that's focused on video marketing, specifically user generated content. It's looking for B2B Freelance Sales Account Managers to sell an artificial intelligence tool that analyzes moving images, audio and text data from videos to discern insights.
All engagements will be managed through the Swarmsales marketplace that will compensate sales professionals for milestones achieved, as well as a commission for deals closed. Upon winning the deal, the sales professional will collect a 14 percent commission on the total contract value of the deal won.
For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.
Freelance Senior AEM Developer, R/GA
R/GA is a full-service digital agency that creates products, services and communications to help grow its client's businesses. The company's technology team is seeking a Freelance Senior AEM Developer.
The individual will lead the architecture of new platform apps, work with others in a fast-paced flexible team environment and develop templates, among other things. Applicants should have more than five years of professional software development experience.
For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.
