5 trending deals to snag in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
December was all about giving to others, so if you're looking to spend some time and money on yourself without breaking the bank, we're here to help. From a massage and a VIP facial to an evening at a local hotel and more, we've rounded up five of the hottest deals currently being offered on Groupon.

---

Learn to climb at Planet Granite




Get your adrenaline pumping with a climbing package at Planet Granite, which is located at 924 Mason St. in the Presidio. A one-week package, originally $94, is currently on sale for $44, while a one-month package, originally $188, is on sale for $74. In addition, the venue is offering a week-long package for two people for $109 and a month-long deal for $159.

---

Wipe out zombies at BeyondEscape




Photo: Daniella C./Yelp

If climbing doesn't get your blood pumping, how about escaping from a room full of zombies at Beyond Escape (660 Bryant St.)? According to the business, the space is a combination of a "haunted house with the mental acrobatics of an escape room adventure." A ticket for one is usually $28, but it's currently on sale for $18.50.
---

Indulge in a massage at MassageLuXe




Photo: MassageLuXe/Yelp

With holiday stress out of the way, pamper yourself with an afternoon at MassageLuXe, located at the Lakeshore Shopping Center. The estheticians at the spa are experienced in Swedish and deep tissue massage, as well as "specialty modalities such as hot stone, reflexology, and aromatherapy." An hour-long specialty massage or VIP facial with a 15-minute hydroluxe session are originally $141, but are currently being offered for $51.

---

Book a staycation at Omni San Francisco Hotel




Photo: Cat R./Yelp

Make it a romantic date night with a staycation at the Omni San Francisco Hotel, located at 500 California St. in the Financial District. The hotel is currently offering a deluxe room with one king bed for $159, a room with two doubles for $179, and a California king suite for $422 and up.

---

Wind down with hot yoga at Fluid Yoga




Photo: Fluid Yoga/Facebook

Get into a relaxing state of mind with hot yoga or pilates at Fluid Yoga, which offers a spa-like ambience to create a "motivating, meditative atmosphere." The studio, which is located in the Inner Sunset at 455 Judah St., is currently offering five-, 10-, 15- and 20-class packages for Bikram Yoga or its inferno hot pilates classes for $29, $49, $59, and $69, respectively.

