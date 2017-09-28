7 On Your Side helps Los Gatos man find out what happened to missing package

When a Los Gatos man installed video cameras at his business, it probably was the last thing he thought, he would ever see. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney reveals what he saw when a Los Gatos man installed video cameras at his business.In this profession we call television news, you never know when you might see something you've never encountered. This is one of those times.Mike Ellenburg has a passion for golf. The Los Gatos man was about to play in a tournament, and thought it was time for some new shoes.He says he never received them."I contacted the company T.G.W., that I bought from online, and they said they were delivered indeed a few days earlier through FedEx," Ellenburg said.Mike then contacted the delivery company, and it told him the same thing. The package had been delivered.As fate would have it, Mike had just installed video cameras at his bar where the shoes were supposedly delivered.He describes what he saw."The FedEx truck originally had parked out front, here on Los Gatos Blvd."Ellenburg continues, "As you can see in the video, the driver then attempted to deliver on my side portion of the building.""He goes up the staircase and proceeds to place my package in the garbage can."Mike discovered the video two days after the delivery. By then, the garbage can had been emptied and taken to the dump.He says, "So my golf shoes are now in a dump somewhere getting enjoyed by rats."Mike sent the video tape to FedEx. Each time he called FedEx about it, he said he was told to send in the tape again.After the fourth time, he contacted 7 On Your Side.We contacted FedEx. The company agreed to pay Mike the $120 he paid for his now lost shoes."I'm just grateful for 7 On Your Side, because that never would have happened," Ellenburg said.7 On Your Side reached out to FedEx for comments, several times. It would only say it would work directly with Mike to resolve his concerns. It had no other comment.