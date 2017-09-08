7 on Your Side: Unpacking the confusing details of the Equifax hack

The massive Equifax Data breach has millions of consumers on edge -- 143 million Americans were hacked.Nearly everyone is wondering if their vital information got into the wrong hands. And if you sign up for help are you giving up your right to sue?The numbers are staggering -- hackers stole the most sensitive, personal information of millions of U.S. citizens, nearly half the country."This is the most massive data breach of all time," said Consumer Action's Joe Ridout. "I think it's fair, to say -- not only because of the number of people affected -- 143 million people is most adults, most people with credit reports.Ridout says it's also more serious because thieves got enough information to duplicate a person's identity -- social security numbers, birthdates and address histories.Watch the video in the player above for more clarification on this hack.