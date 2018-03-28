7 things we can do now for workplace equality

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We're better together. That's what tech entrepreneur, author, and angel investor, Jonathan Sposato wants you to know about gender equality at work. So how do we start moving in the right direction? Jonathan says there are steps all companies can take to create a more inclusive working environment for everyone. Whether you are a CEO, manager, or staffer there is something on this list that you can start doing right now. Jonathan's simple steps can become bigger solutions to help companies, "actively develop and promote women into positions of leadership, to speak out against bias, and not to tolerate sexual harassment so that we can all work Better Together."
Jonathan Sposato is the author of Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products and Profits. He believes we can unlock tremendous value by advancing women in the workplace. Jonathan credits his mother with inspiring his female-forward view of the world.
