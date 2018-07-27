TWITTER

A day after historic Facebook route, Twitter is plunging

Twitter's headquarters is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013, in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Twitter is plunging before the opening bell on weak user numbers, a day after a historic route at Facebook.

Shares of Twitter Inc. are down 16 percent.
Twitter had 335 million monthly users in the quarter, below the 339 million Wall Street was expecting, and down slightly from 336 million in the first quarter. That overshadowed an otherwise strong quarterly performance Friday.

Second-quarter net income hit $100.1 million, after a loss last year.

Per-share, the San Francisco company's net income was 13 cents, or 17 cents adjusted, in line with expectations, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $710.5 million edged out expectations.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
