BUSINESS

'Aardvark Books' to remain open in San Francisco on Church Street

SAN FRANCISCO --
Owen, the orange cat who sleeps in the window at Aardvark Books, will continue dreaming on Church Street for a while longer.

The building's owner, who also operates the independent bookseller, has taken the property off the market after listing it for sale last fall. As we reported in September, the 39-year-old store was set to close as a result.

Yesterday, manager David L. said the store, which sells new and used books, magazines, graphic novels and ephemera, will "remain open indefinitely."

Owen sits in the bookstore's window. | Photo: Elaine N./Yelp

David thanked the community for stopping in with messages of support and said the store continues to accept used books for cash or trade "as usual."

According to the now-defunct listing, the single-story building has storage space, an office and outdoor area in the rear, but it "needs to be upgraded." A future buyer would need to confirm expansion and development feasibility with an architect and the Planning Department.

On Zillow, a note indicates that that the original asking price of $2.8 million was lowered by $400,000 before the owner removed the listing. City records indicate that the building, which was built in 1907, occupies 2,780 square feet of the 3,125 square feet parcel.

Have you seen something interesting while you're out and about? Text Hoodline and we'll try to find out what's going on: 415-200-3233.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebookssmall businessSan Francisco
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News