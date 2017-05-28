BUSINESS

ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Asian Pacific American Roundtable

BEYOND THE HEADLINES WITH CHERYL JENNINGS
Asian Pacific American Roundtable

In this episode of "Beyond the Headlines," ABC7s Chris Nguyen speaks with local Asian Pacific American leaders to talk about the important issues affecting our Bay Area communities.

Studio Guests

Gina Su
Actor
Miss Asian Global pageant winner
https://www.ginasu.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GinaSuPage
https://www.instagram.com/ginaheartlife/

Lan Diep
Attorney
San Jose City Council Member, District 4
http://www.sanjosedistrict4.com/
https://www.facebook.com/CityofSanJose
https://twitter.com/SanJoseD4

Vincent Pan
Executive Director, Chinese for Affirmative Action

Board Member, Center for Asian American Media
http://www.caasf.org/
https://www.facebook.com/caasf
https://twitter.com/caasanfrancisco
http://caamedia.org/
https://www.facebook.com/CAAMedia
https://twitter.com/caam
https://www.instagram.com/caamedia/

