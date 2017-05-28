ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Asian Pacific American Roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --BEYOND THE HEADLINES WITH CHERYL JENNINGS
May 28, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
Asian Pacific American Roundtable
In this episode of "Beyond the Headlines," ABC7s Chris Nguyen speaks with local Asian Pacific American leaders to talk about the important issues affecting our Bay Area communities.
Studio Guests
Gina Su
Actor
Miss Asian Global pageant winner
https://www.ginasu.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GinaSuPage
https://www.instagram.com/ginaheartlife/
Lan Diep
Attorney
San Jose City Council Member, District 4
http://www.sanjosedistrict4.com/
https://www.facebook.com/CityofSanJose
https://twitter.com/SanJoseD4
Vincent Pan
Executive Director, Chinese for Affirmative Action
Board Member, Center for Asian American Media
http://www.caasf.org/
https://www.facebook.com/caasf
https://twitter.com/caasanfrancisco
http://caamedia.org/
https://www.facebook.com/CAAMedia
https://twitter.com/caam
https://www.instagram.com/caamedia/
