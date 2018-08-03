After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits

The Castro location of frozen dessert chain Chocolate Chair (4092 18th St.) has closed, after only six months in business.
A sign on the window simply reads "Closed," and invites customers to stop by the chain's two other San Francisco locations, in the Japan Center (1737 Post St.) and Union Square (211 O'Farrell St.)
Hoodline reached out to Chocolate Chair for more details on the closure, but did not receive a response.
An employee at the company's Union Square location, who requested to remain anonymous, told Hoodline over the phone that the chain's location in the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall had also recently closed.
Inside the now-vacant Chocolate Chair. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline
Back in February, Chocolate Chair moved into the space previously occupied by frozen yogurt shop Easy Breezy, which departed for a new location in West Portal.
At the time, Easy Breezy owner Ariel Ford told Hoodline the shop decided to move because "the climate on the streets of the Castro has made it increasingly difficult for us to conduct a family-friendly business."
It's unclear whether Chocolate Chair struggled with similar issues, but other local businesses have mentioned it as a factor in their closures, including soon-to-shutter gift shop Wild Card.
Chocolate Chair's signature 'Dragon Breath' dessert. | Photo: Kev L./Yelp
The growing dessert chain, which was founded in Santa Clara, had previously announced plans to open five new locations in San Francisco, of which the Castro outpost was one. Its signature item is Dragon Breath, puffed cereal soaked in liquid nitrogen that allows customers to exhale puffs of vapor when eaten.
In addition to Dragon Breath, Chocolate Chair also offers rolled Straus ice cream flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen and served with a variety of mix-ins and toppings, as well as bubble tea and specialty coffee drinks like a crystal-hologram latte cappuccino.
There's no word yet on what will replace Chocolate Chair. In the meantime, Castro residents looking for alternative options for bubble tea can still stop by Qualitea (4023 18th St.), which opened earlier this year, and Posh Bagel (495 Castro St.).
