Amazon is responding after hundreds of customers got emails saying that an item on their baby registries had been purchased.The only problem is that those customers who received the emails are not pregnant. And actually, some of them have kids who are now adults.The glitch happened Tuesday and the email read "a gift is on the way" and was impersonally addressed to an "Amazon customer."The message included a link, which for some redirected them to a page to set up a registry, and others were taken to a broken link.While the email looked like a phishing email, it was in fact from Amazon and none of the links have been found to be suspicious.Amazon officials said they are aware the emails went out and described it as a "technical issue" to one customer who called the company.