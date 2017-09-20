AMAZON

Amazon mistakenly sends baby registry emails to non-pregnant customers

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon is responding after hundreds of customers who are not pregnant got emails about baby registries.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Amazon is responding after hundreds of customers got emails saying that an item on their baby registries had been purchased.

The only problem is that those customers who received the emails are not pregnant. And actually, some of them have kids who are now adults.
WATCH VIDEO: Amazon opens new brick and mortar bookstore in San Jose

The glitch happened Tuesday and the email read "a gift is on the way" and was impersonally addressed to an "Amazon customer."

The message included a link, which for some redirected them to a page to set up a registry, and others were taken to a broken link.

While the email looked like a phishing email, it was in fact from Amazon and none of the links have been found to be suspicious.
Amazon officials said they are aware the emails went out and described it as a "technical issue" to one customer who called the company.

Click here for more stories and video about Amazon.

Related Topics:
businessamazonbabyfamilyonline shoppinginternetemailscustomerlinear videou.s. & worldshopping
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AMAZON
Amazon to open 2nd headquarters in North America
Amazon opens new brick and mortar bookstore in San Jose
Amazon offers refunds for faulty eclipse glasses
Amazon signs big Bay Area deals as part of hiring blitz
More amazon
BUSINESS
Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protections
Could Toys 'R' Us be filing for bankruptcy?
Fmr. Google employees launch class action lawsuit over gender pay
Oakland-based Blue Bottle announces plans to sell stake to Nestle
More Business
Top Stories
Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old girl
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
Dramatic explosion follows earthquake in Mexico City
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
VIDEO: Maria's force in Puerto Rico
Castro Valley school vehicle vandalized with swastikas
Cold case murder of young mother reopened in Fremont
Show More
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
California father, 2 children recovering after being struck by lightning
Two more arrested in connection with London subway terror attack
Mueller's investigators interviewed Rosenstein as part of Russia probe
Football players face felony charges in alleged brutal assault on fellow student
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old girl
Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Dramatic explosion follows earthquake in Mexico City
More Video