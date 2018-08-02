APPLE

Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple has become the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple has become the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.

RELATED: Apple inches closer to becoming first $1 trillion company

The peak reached Thursday seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.

To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its archrival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.

VIDEO: The history of Apple
EMBED More News Videos

From the Apple I to the iMac to the Apple Watch, here is a look at Apple's history.



Jobs eventually introduced such popular products as the iPod and iPhone that have driven Apple's rise.

Apple shares rose 2.7 percent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday. They're up 22 percent so far this year.

Click here for more stories on Apple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessappleu.s. & worldstocksmoney
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Cupertino considers taxing large businesses based on number of employees
Apple Store robbery caught on video in SoCal
More apple
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News