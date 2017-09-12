APPLE

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone today

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone 7 during an event to announce new products Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone in its first event at Steve Jobs Theater on its new campus.

The announcement is expected later this morning. Tech experts have nicknamed it the "10-year anniversary" model. It is rumored to cost more, with a hefty price tag of $1,000. That's twice as much as the original iPhone

So what kind of features can you expect for that extra money? You can expect a dramatic redesign. Leaked information suggests the display will extend to all edges of the device, so you won't have that gap that surrounds the screen.

The latest iPhone is also expected to have a better camera and wireless-charging capacity and may include facial-recognition technology for unlocking the phone.

The big event starts at 10 a.m.

