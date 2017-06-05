APPLE

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, Monday, June 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Thousands are expected to attend Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at the Convention Center in San Jose today.

Security is also a big deal, fences, police officers and security guards are everywhere, Limiting where you can go.

This is the first time ever this event is being held in San Jose after years at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The San Francisco Business Times reports San Jose is a more convenient place for Apple's engineers who are headquartered in Cupertino and also allows the company to set up earlier than at the Moscone Center.

Facebook also held it's developer's conference in San Jose in April after years in San Francisco. San Jose leaders are excited about the economic impact with visitors filling up hotels and restaurants.

As for the technology, CNET reports Apple could discuss its latest in augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence and also update its Mac and iPad hardware as well as operating systems for all its products.

The keynote starts at 10 a.m.

