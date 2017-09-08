CYBERATTACK

ASK FINNEY: Equifax hack -- what now?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's no way around it: The news from credit reporting company Equifax that 143 million Americans had their information exposed is extremely serious.

Question 1: Matt asked on Twitter, Why was there a delay in reporting the Equifax incident?
Answer: Matt, a lot of people want to know the answer to that. Equifax has not explained why it took six weeks. California does not have a set time when breaches must be reported. Congress is now looking at putting a timeline in place.

Question 2: Hans asked on Twitter, "Would we be waving our rights to sue Equifax if we enroll in their trusted ID monitoring?"

Answer: I do not believe that is the case, the consumer group Public Citizen doesn't either. Both of us believe it does force you into arbitration if there is an issue with Trusted ID.

Now other consumer advocates are reading it differently, believing just giving trusted ID a partial social security number is enough to block you from a lawsuit over the breach -- keep that in mind.

Question 3: Diana asked on Facebook,"How do I ask for a freeze on my credit reports? Is it a good idea to do so?"
Answer: At this point, it may be overkill, but some will consider this a good thing. To place a freeze on your account, you must contact and pay each reporting agency $10 so that's $30 altogether.

They will not give your information to creditors unless you give them a heads up. If you do not plan to apply for loans or credit cards -- it can be pretty simple.

If you are applying for credit, it is extra work.

Click here for a step-by-step guide through the process.

Click here for a look back at recent cyberattack stories and videos.

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldhackingcyberattacktechnologycomputerscredit cardscredit program7 On Your SideSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Massive Equifax hack puts Bay Area residents at risk
How to find out if your information was compromised in Equifax breach
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
CYBERATTACK
Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do
Massive Equifax hack puts Bay Area residents at risk
How to find out if your information was compromised in Equifax breach
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
More cyberattack
BUSINESS
Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do
Massive Equifax hack puts Bay Area residents at risk
How to find out if your information was compromised in Equifax breach
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
More Business
Top Stories
New Caltrans signs spark curiosity among CA drivers
Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do
Hurricane Irma evacuations: What you need to know
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Comic books, Rinse laundry service
Show More
Hurricane Jose now an extremely dangerous Category 4
Bay Area crews deploy to help before Hurricane Irma strikes Florida
Police: Toddler, dad both die from shooting themselves
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Disney World closing early Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irma
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Prince George arrives for his first day of school
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More Photos