BUSINESS

'Bay Bridge Aquarium & Pet' Debuts In East Oakland

Photo: Albert G./Yelp

By Hoodline
In the market for a new pet, but not looking forward to late-night walks or scooping a litter box?

You're in luck: a new store that sells fish and reptiles has opened its doors in East Oakland at 1010 22nd Ave. (between 11th Ave & 10th).
Bay Bridge Aquarium and Pet boasts a 3,880-square-foot warehouse and features fully quarantined fish, an array of salt and freshwater displays, and the supplies necessary to run "any type of aquarium" regardless of size, according to its website.
Photo: Albert G./Yelp

Expect to see a variety of live fish for sale; as of this writing, the store's offering a freshwater blue turquoise discus and a saltwater fine spotted fairy wrasse, along with live reptiles, like a baby Madagascar giant day gecko. (Check out the business' full selection of offerings here.)

Bay Bridge Aquarium and Pet has proven popular so far, earning a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

"If you thought you've seen the best of the Bay Area aquariums/stores, you have not seen everything yet," said Albert G., one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2nd. "The store is immaculate. They have a 1300-gallon saltwater aquarium in the middle of the store, but that's not all."

And April F. said: "Came here looking for reptiles, but definitely more of a saltwater aquarium store. Amazing selection, I have to say. Enjoyed checking out the setups."

Bay Bridge Aquarium and Pet is open daily from 10:30am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineOakland
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News