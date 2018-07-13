BUSINESS

Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room

EMBED </>More Videos

A Palo Alto hotel has refunded the makeup artist and internet personality who says her room was infested with maggots. (Hayley Johnson/@hayleyyjay)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Palo Alto hotel has refunded a makeup artist and internet personality who says her room was infested with maggots.

Hayley Johnsen posted this video on social media on Monday from her room at The Palo Alto Inn.


In tweets she said the night manager told her the hotel didn't give refunds. She urged her thousands of followers to "avenge" her by calling and writing bad reviews.

According to our media partner, the Mercury News, Johnsen was later given a refund.

The Inn told the Mercury News it called pest control experts, who fixed the problem.

Take a look at more consumer related stories here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbeauty & lifestylebeautyhotelconsumer concernshealthbugsconsumeru.s. & worldPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Dog-friendly bakery relocates to Potrero Hill
5 new businesses in the Marina
Consumer Catch-up: CA rent control, Pfizer nixing price hikes
More Business
Top Stories
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as SF rideshare driver
Posey Tube reopens in Alameda following injury accident
Oakland Zoo visitors stuck on gondola say they were scared
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Officials still searching for missing Oregon woman
SFMTA set to vote on whether to ban tour buses near 'Full House'
Show More
Iceberg 4 miles long breaks off from Greenland glacier
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland hospital routinely tests patients for HIV
VIDEO: 'These were violent rapes committed by a serial rapist,' SFPD says
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
More News